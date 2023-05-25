<!-- wp:image {"id":135234,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"media"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/1-14-scaled.jpg"><img src="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/1-14-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-135234"\/><\/a><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2 class="wp-block-heading">REPORTAGE di Enzo Lacopo \u00a9 2023<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>GIOIOSA J.ca - Presso il <strong><em>campetto SELES<\/em><\/strong> si \u00e8 svolta la Partita del sorriso e della memoria in ricordo di <strong><em>Gianluca Congiusta<\/em><\/strong>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In campo le squadre composte da giovanissimi atleti del <strong><em>Seles Gioiosa<\/em><\/strong> contro il <strong><em>Seles Polistena<\/em><\/strong> (2-2).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Il REPORTAGE dell'evento.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":135235,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"media"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/2-13-scaled.jpg"><img src="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/2-13-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-135235"\/><\/a><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":135237,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"media"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/4-10-scaled.jpg"><img src="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/4-10-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-135237"\/><\/a><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2 class="wp-block-heading">VIDEO<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/JhbZqDO9a6Q","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/JhbZqDO9a6Q\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->
