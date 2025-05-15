<!-- wp:image {"id":160961,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"media"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/05\/1-8-scaled.jpg"><img src="https:\/\/www.lentelocale.it\/home\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/05\/1-8-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-160961"\/><\/a><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"level":4} -->\n<h4 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>SPECIALE di Enzo Lacopo \u00a9 2025<\/strong><\/h4>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LOCRI - Nell'ambito dell'evento <strong>"Intelleg(g)o..."<\/strong> promosso dall'Amministrazione comunale si \u00e8 tenuta una Lectio Magistralis della scrittrice <strong>Giusy Straropoli Calafati<\/strong> su <strong>Corrado Alvaro<\/strong>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>I momenti salienti nel seguente video.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"level":4} -->\n<h4 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>VIDEO<\/strong><\/h4>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/Bag6wg4WOQI","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/Bag6wg4WOQI\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->
